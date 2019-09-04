Late summer sun angling

Christine, Cenley, Cadence, Cendall and Michael Kurr soak up some late summer sunshine while casting their lines into White Bear Lake from a dock in Dellwood last week. The family dog “Epic,” a Harlequin Great Dane, joined them on the early evening outing. For meteorologists, autumn begins on Sept. 1. If you want summer to stretch out a little longer, the astronomical season is based on the autumnal equinox, with the autumn season beginning on Sept. 23 this year.
featured
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.