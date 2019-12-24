Joy to the world

Wise men Rohn and Nels Zenner and Bill Kneip deliver gifts to the baby Jesus and Mary and Joseph, played by Nick and Beth Zenner, while angel Mercy Tilahun watches over the proceedings during the annual Living Nativity at St. Stephen Lutheran Church in White Bear Lake. The live Nativity reenactment has been a local tradition for more than 25 years.
