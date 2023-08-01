Age 74, resident of White Bear Lake, passed away unexpectedly on April 27, 2023. John is survived by his son, Michael; daughter, Jennifer; granddaughters, Alexis, Paige and Mya. Also survived by his brother, Paul (Ceil); sister, Mary (Jim) Hessler; nieces Kellie (Scott), Lori, and Carrie; nephews, Dan and Ross. He will be missed by all, especially those that enjoyed playing golf with him, or just having a chat in any place he went. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.