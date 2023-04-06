Shannon Kilmartin and her mother Debi Johnson recently demonstrated the Ukrainian Easter Egg decorating process. She and her mother Debi Johnson are continuing to practice the centuries-old tradition that they learned from dear family friends Tamara and Alex Zaluckyj, who have since passed away.
The multi-step process, called psanka, meaning to write on, begins with symbolic patterns applied with pencil, followed by wax and dyes. A variety of symbols and colors are used to create the miniature works of art.
