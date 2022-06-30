“Bears on Boards: Water Skiing in White Bear,” an interactive water ski exhibit, is currently on display at the Armory building in downtown White Bear Lake. The multimedia exhibit includes interactive screens displaying interviews, archival films and videos along with vintage photographs and tangible artifacts that help illustrate the rich history of water skiing in the White Bear Lake area. The exhibit continues through Sunday, July 3. — Photos by Paul Dols

