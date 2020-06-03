In an effort to make the end of the year celebration activities feel familiar and traditional as possible during COVID-19, Mahtomedi High School students from the Class of 2020 had the opportunity to do an outdoor graduation walk to celebrate their academic achievement.
The event was shaped with student feedback and safety practices were developed with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office using the Minnesota Department of Education and the Minnesota Department of Health guidelines.
