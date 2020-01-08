Ice trail traffic report

A group of anglers were out trying their luck on White Bear Lake across from the public access area at Bellaire Beach Saturday, Jan. 4. They reported that the fishing was slow and the ice thickness was between 8 and 10 inches. According to the Minnesota DNR, safety guidelines for new, clear ice are: Under 4” – stay off, 4” – Ice fishing or other activities on foot, 5” – 7” – snowmobile or ATV, 8” – 12” – car and small pickup, 12” – 15” – medium truck. Many factors other than thickness can cause ice to be unsafe. White ice or “snow ice” is only about half as strong as new clear ice. Double the above thickness guidelines when traveling on white ice.
