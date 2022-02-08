Ice rescue vehicle on White Bear Lake patrol

Ramsey County Water Patrol Deputy Scott Jorgensen pilots an ice rescue vehicle across the frozen surface of White Bear Lake. The vehicle is similar to the air boats used in the Everglades, but has been modified for the snow and ice, including a bottom that more easily glides across the ice. The vehicle is used on rotating basis on area lakes.

 Paul Dols | Press Publications

An ice rescue vehicle has been recently spotted cruising across the frozen surface of White Bear Lake. The vehicle is similar to the air boats used in the Everglades, but has been modified for the snow and ice, including a bottom that more easily glides across the ice. The vehicle is used on rotating basis on area lakes.

