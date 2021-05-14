The Minnesota fishing season for walleye, sauger and northern pike begins Saturday, May 15 and anglers heading out onto Bald Eagle and White Bear Lake will be able to pick up last minute supplies and tackle at local bait shops along Highway 61.
Latest News
- Hopefully alluring fishing strategies
- What are those little red flowers?
- Mahtomedi woman raises $2K for food shelf with hometown notecards
- Erosion control happening at Bellaire Beach
- White Bear Lake Police Reports
- Former Dellwood assistant pro qualifies for PGA
- White Bear Sports Briefs
- Letters to the Editor
Most Popular
Articles
- Lino Lakes considers water treatment plant, raising utility rates
- Mahtomedi woman raises $2K for food shelf with hometown notecards
- Quincy House offers hope, guidance and unconditional love
- SOS Office Furniture will open in Vadnais Heights this June
- Washington County Sheriff’s Reports
- Erosion control happening at Bellaire Beach
- Shoreview resident retires from St. Paul’s Harris
- Booms: Ice cream with a bang
- Mahtomedi restricts parking on narrow streets
- Project and inadequate notice irks Lino Lakes and Centerville residents
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
May 15
-
May 15
-
May 15
-
May 16
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.