Visits with Santa and horse-drawn trolley rides in downtown White Bear Lake are free with a donation to the White Bear Area Emergency Food Shelf and will be conducted on Saturday, Dec. 14 and 21 in downtown White Bear Lake. The visits and photos with Santa are from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Manitou Station and the trolley rides run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
