Heavy metal social gathering

Attendees gather during a previous Vehicle Fair in a parking lot near the Mahtomedi Community Education Center. A variety of large trucks and vehicles with special functions are available for viewing and exploration during the popular event, hosted by Early Childhood Family Education (ECFE). The family friendly event is returning this Thursday, May 18 from 6-7:30 p.m. No registration is required.  The Mahtomedi Community Education Center is located at 1520 Mahtomedi Ave. A Touch-a-Truck event is happening in White Bear Lake the same day at Podvin Park from 5-7 p.m.

 Paul Dols | Press Publications

