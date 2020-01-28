The annual Polar Plunge benefit for the Special Olympics was held on Saturday, Jan. 25 on White Bear Lake. According to the plungemn.org website, 840 plungers raised $194,025, surpassing the original goal of $175,000.
Top individual fundraiser was Mike Goyer and the top fundraising team was Chloe’s Cannonballers.
Find more photos of the event, presented by law enforcement, in the gallery.
— Photos by Paul Dols
