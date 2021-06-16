Resuming a long standing tradition that was interrupted last year because of COVID-19 concerns, White Bear Lake Area High School students visited grade schools around the district prior to the official Friday evening commencement ceremony at Aldrich Arena. The graduating seniors were cheered on by the younger students and also had the opportunity to check in with former teachers during their visit back to the schools they attended as children. — Photos by Paul Dols | Press Publications
