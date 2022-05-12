Get ready to fish

For serious anglers in Minnesota, the fishing opener is a sacred holiday and the unofficial beginning of summer—a day that roughly half a million anglers eagerly await each year. Some think of it purely as the walleye opener, but the season opener includes a number of species that reside in Minnesota waters, such as northern pike, trout, and—in some areas of the state—bass. This year’s fishing opener will occur one week later than usual on Saturday, May 14. That’s because Minnesota state statute requires the opener to occur precisely two weeks before the Saturday of Memorial Day Weekend.
