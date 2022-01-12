Fun & functional wintertime fashion

 Paul Dols | Press Publications

Jamey Connor wore a furry raccoon hat during a recent winter outing of disk golf on the course at Lakewood Hills Park in White Bear Lake. He said that he was given the unusual (and warm) hat when he was a kid and has saved it from being given or thrown away on numerous occasions over the years. He was among the area residents who were lured outside for a variety of activities during a relatively warm break in a string of subzero days.

