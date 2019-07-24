Friendly orca sighting

An inflatable orca toy was sighted mingling with the swimmers cooling off in White Bear Lake at Memorial Beach Thursday evening, July 18, during the near record-breaking streak of hot and humid days last week.

 Paul Dols | Press Publications

Swimmers and waders cooled off at local beaches during the near record-breaking streak of hot and humid days last week.

