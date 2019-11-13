Free falling fun-seekers

Avaiyah and Isaiah Ballweber take advantage of the sunshine, relatively warm weather and an irresistible pile of raked leaves for some late fall frolicking Saturday, Nov. 9 in White Bear Lake. The autumnal respite was brief, however, and the predicted temperatures for the upcoming week are definitely wintry.

 Paul Dols | Press Publications

