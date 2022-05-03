Age 92 of Mahtomedi. Passed away April 28, 2022.
Born July 19, 1929, Bud lived all his life in Mahtomedi, his Utopia. He was writing a book of the city’s history, treasuring all the memories of its past.
Preceded in death by parents Fred and Anita; sister Marilyn (Charles) Cox; and beloved grandson Brandon. He is survived by his wife of 65 years Mary(O’Reilly); his sons Michael (Shelly), Patrick (Carol) and Kevin (Xiuxiu); grandchildren Kaleigh, Allie, Wyatt, Keegan, Ryan, Reese and SuChang; and many other relatives and good friends. Fred was an artist who loved drawing and painting since childhood; ultimately graduating from MCAD and earning a BS degree from the U of M. He worked for many years as a graphic designer for 3M and after retirement was an avid award winning water colorist. He volunteered in many capacities over the years including the Mahtomedi Planning Commission, 3M, St. Jude’s and the "M" Club. He enjoyed skiing, golf, dancing, poker, traveling and collector cars. His ‘55 DeSoto was his pride and joy and he was very active in the DeSoto Club, traveling around the country to their conventions.
Mass of Christian Burial Friday May 6 at 11 a.m. at St. Jude of the Lake, 700 Mahtomedi Ave, Mahtomedi, Minnesota. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the church.
