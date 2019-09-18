St. Jude of the Lake students took turns pouring cups and pitchers full of fledgling Tilapia into a large holding tank at the school Friday, Sept. 13. The more than 170 fish were delivered earlier in week as part of a new aquaponics project in the science classroom. The aquaponics system combines aquaculture, raising fish in a controlled environment, with hydroponics, growing plants without soil. In a collaborative, hands-on STEM learning experience, the students will raise both fish and vegetables that will be harvested later in the school year.
