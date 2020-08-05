Firing up the grill

Shawn Smith is partially obscured by flames while overseeing Mark Nelson as he flips burgers on a grill outside the Eat! @ Banning and 5th restaurant in White Bear Lake. With the thirtieth season of Marketfest on hiatus, the restaurant has been offering a taste of the summertime community event on Thursday evenings with expanded hours from 6 to 8 p.m. Area residents are encouraged to get takeout from their favorite restaurant and check out a downtown Music in the Park event Thursday, Aug. 6, featuring Joe Flip. Organizers stress that physical distancing will be encouraged during the concert.

 Paul Dols | Press Publications

