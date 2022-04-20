Finding some early open water

Anglers were spotted floating offshore near remaining shards of lake ice recently piled up on the beach at White Bear Lake County Park. The ice out is officially called when ice is no longer visible on both the White Bear and Mahtomedi sides of the lake. Over the weekend a large remaining sheet of ice was still visible after strong winds had pushed it to the shoreline near Mahtomedi Beach.
