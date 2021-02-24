The gazebo in downtown White Bear Lake is the location for a locally installed bear sculpture that is part of the Twin Cities area Ice Sculpture Exploration event that continues through Feb. 28. The event features more than 30 hand carved sculptures throughout the metro area including a theatrical bear at the Hanifl Performing Arts Center, a cocktail bear at Rudy's Redeye Grill and a temporary ice bar installed outside on the grounds at 7 Vines Vineyard in Dellwood. Independent of the Ice Sculpture Exploration event, a collection of abstract ice sculptures is also on display at the White Bear Center of the Arts.

