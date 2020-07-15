Face coverings will be required in indoor public spaces within White Bear Lake starting Friday, July 17.
In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, Mayor Jo Emerson issued an emergency proclamation requiring face coverings in indoor areas accessible to the public effective 12:01 a.m. on Friday. Children age two and under and persons with medical conditions that make breathing difficult are not required to wear face coverings.
The following additional exemptions apply to the mask requirement:
Individuals within personal care services/salons that already have specific state requirements for face covering
Individuals within medical facilities that already have specific face covering requirements
Children two years of age or younger
Individuals actively eating or drinking
Individuals temporarily removing the face covering for identification purposes
Individuals unable to wear a face covering due to medical, disability, or developmental reasons
Individuals speaking to an audience, whether in person or through broadcast, as long as the speaker remains six feet or more away from other individuals
Individuals speaking to someone who is deaf or hard of hearing and requires the mouth to be visible to communicate
Participants in youth sports who are already subject to all requirements under state orders
Individuals within facilities operated by the school district, county, state or federal government, which are separately governed
The full proclamation can be viewed at whitebearlake.org/masks. The city of White Bear Lake is asking residents to report violations of the order via the city's website, rather than by calling 911. City Hall remains closed to walk-in traffic, but continues to conduct business remotely and by advanced appointment.
From press release
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.