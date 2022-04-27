A bust of Prince Eric was created, using Jordan Rollinger as a model, in the Mahtomedi High School Fablab for the upcoming theater department production of Disney’s The Little Mermaid.
Mahtomedi High School Physics Teacher Dan Kizaur shared that the first time Fablab collaboration with the theater department, “was definitely one of the more fun collaborations the engineering department has taken on.” The end product was created by printing two different pieces on 3D printers that were then joined and painted to look like an actual bust. Two different scanners in the lab were used to get a 3-dimensional scan of the head. The first scanner was used to get a rough shape and outline of Jordan’s upper torso and head. A higher definition scanner was then used to get a highly detailed, life-sized version of his face. Using 3D printer software the two 3D objects were joined together to create a decent shape of the head with a detailed enough version of the face that it would be recognizable from a distance. A pedestal base was added for stability and the bust was printed in two parts over 36 hours.
Performances are April 28, 29 and 30 at 7 p.m. and May 1 at 2 p.m. at the Chautauqua Fine Arts Center. Go to zephyrfinearts.org to purchase tickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.