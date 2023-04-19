United States Senator Amy Klobuchar addressed members and guests of the White Bear Area Chamber of Commerce at the Chamber’s recent Annual Meeting and 100 Year Anniversary Celebration at Dellwood Country Club. Her keynote talk, addressing the post-pandemic economy, was interspersed with humor and personal observations. Some of the policy priorities she discussed that affect businesses included balancing the need for more workers with border security, infrastructure and access to broadband and high-speed internet, supply chain policy to bring shipping rates down and encourage exports, and addressing fair competition by limiting big tech platforms. Sen. Klobuchar will soon release a book about encouraging civil discourse titled “The Joy of Politics.” Chamber award winners included Newtrax, Hammer Residences Inc., Sara Hanson from the White Bear Lake Area Historical Society, Grace Melek, Success Fitness and Training, Lori Swanson, White Bear Center for the Arts and Jerry Kwapick, Royal Credit Union.
