Alysss Parkhurst danced with a group of students onstage at Otter Lake Elementary School during the drum and dance event sponsored by the American Indian Education Department in honor of Indigenous Peoples Day last week. According to organizers, the purpose of the event was to showcase American Indian culture in an inviting way. — Photos by Paul Dols | Press Publications

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.