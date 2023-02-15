The White Bear Lake Area Historical Society (WBLAHS) acquired the historic Armory in late 2022 and has been busy planning how to best utilize the space as it enters its new century.

New events on the schedule include history-themed escape rooms coming on Feb. 24-25, where attendees can solve the riddles and escape from themed rooms. Some rooms, for instance, will be Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s bunker below Grand Central Station and Alcatraz, where several of White Bear’s notorious gangsters did time. Reservations are required and can be made at whitebearhistory.org.

