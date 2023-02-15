The White Bear Lake Area Historical Society (WBLAHS) acquired the historic Armory in late 2022 and has been busy planning how to best utilize the space as it enters its new century.
New events on the schedule include history-themed escape rooms coming on Feb. 24-25, where attendees can solve the riddles and escape from themed rooms. Some rooms, for instance, will be Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s bunker below Grand Central Station and Alcatraz, where several of White Bear’s notorious gangsters did time. Reservations are required and can be made at whitebearhistory.org.
Other Armory renovations to move staff offices to the main level, build out a meeting room space and reading library upstairs and create an exhibit gallery in the former drill hall are currently underway. Also planned are mechanical and technology upgrades as well as updates to the common areas of the building.
The WBLAHS has been located on the upper floor of the historic building in downtown White Bear Lake since 2013 and is excited to expand its programming and resources by utilizing the full space.
“To have the ability to use the gym and other areas all the time is a real game-changer for us. The programming possibilities are nearly endless,” said WBLAHS executive director Sara Markoe Hanson.
Plans are being completed and must be reviewed by the to ensure any renovations will maintain the historical integrity of the building which is listed in the National Register of Historic Places and carries a preservation easement as a condition of its original transfer to the city of White Bear Lake in the 1990s. Construction is planned to begin later this year once approvals are received from the State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) and local officials. Initial fundraising efforts are underway to support the multi-phased project.
