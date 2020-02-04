Enjoying the arts locally

Approximately 100 Matoska International first grade students had a great time visiting the White Bear Center for the Arts. They viewed a gallery show by Mary Ann and Gary Carlson, who created sculptures using antiques, old musical instruments and repurposed items. The exhibit is on display in the Ford Family Gallery through Feb. 14.
