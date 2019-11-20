Hundreds of local residents participated in the Open Skate session at the Vadnais Heights Sports Center Sunday, Nov. 17. Organizers said that it was one of the largest turnouts they had seen for the recurring event, sponsored by the Ramsey County Parks and Recreation Department. The free event continues on Sundays through Dec. 22. Rental skates are available for $5.
