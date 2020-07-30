Chainsaw artist Perry Carlson carved and applied stain to bald eagle carvings in downtown White Bear Lake last week, giving an alternative purpose to a tree that would otherwise have been removed.
The Eagle carvings, located outside the Loftus family home in White Bear Lake, were commissioned as a tribute to Owen Loftus, who died in October of 2018 at the age of 15 due to complications from treatment for Leukemia. Owen was working toward achieving the rank of Eagle Scout and received an honorary designation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.