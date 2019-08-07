Hundreds of dog lovers and their pets converged in White Bear Lake during the annual Dog Days Downtown event, featuring treats, pet-friendly outdoor patios and information from various pet adoption and rescue groups.
featured
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph..
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Updated: August 7, 2019 @ 3:36 pm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.