WHITE BEAR LAKE — Don Julio Mexican Restaurant downtown is temporarily closed while repairs are made after a fire that occurred the evening of Sept. 23.
The restaurant may reopen by next Friday, according to owner Jorge Morales. The building is currently undergoing repairs and will need to be inspected before it reopens.
The fire was caused by improperly discarded cigarette butts, reported White Bear Lake Fire Chief Greg Peterson.
“There was a fire in the outside wall of the building,” he noted. “Crews had to open up the wall in order to access the fire area and extinguish it.” The fire did not spread into the building.
