Normally held in January, the delayed White Bear Lake Polar Plunge event is one of the first of a series of fundraisers that will be conducted around the state in March, April and early May with COVID-19 precautions. According to the plungemn.org website, 391 plungers raised $256,013 for Special Olympics Minnesota during the Saturday afternoon plunge. It was the 20th year the law enforcement–sponsored event was held on White Bear Lake. — Photos by Paul Dols | Press Publications

