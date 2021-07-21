Cycling around White Bear Lake

A group of bicyclists participating in the Annual Lake Links Ride Around White Bear Lake roll along a portion of the trail in Mahtomedi on their way toward the farmers market and a stop at the Wild Bean Coffee Shop. Starting and ending at West Park, several shifts of riders were led by an experienced bicyclist around the perimeter of White Bear Lake. Along the scenic route, riders learned safe riding strategies, aspects of group riding and trail etiquette.

 Paul Dols | Press Publications

