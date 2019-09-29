White Bear Lake girls cross country placed 13th among 50 teams Saturday in the University of Minnesota’s 34th annual Roy Griak Invitational.
Maddie Verkerke led the Bears, placing 26th (19:21), followed by Melanie Pankow 56th (19:50), Claire Schneider 101st (20:20), Maggie Blanding 123rd (20:34) and Natalie Andres 145th (20:51) among 505 entrants.
Cherry Creek of Colorado was the team champion and had the individual winner, Riley Stewart, who finished in 17:29.
One of the largest cross country meets in the country, the Griak features two college divisions and two high school division for each gender.
