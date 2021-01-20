Wet snowflakes continued to fall as Ann Vaughn and Dena May put the finishing touches on the snow sculptures they built on the frozen surface of White Bear Lake. The wet snow that fell late last week was just the right consistency for the construction of the interconnected sculptures the creators titled “Snow Kat and Kitten.”
Latest News
- Hockey: Cougar girls fall to Maple Grove
- Basketball: Zephyr girls start fast, beat North 73-23
- Hockey: Zephyr girls ride power play to 4-1 win over Sibley
- Basketball: Mahtomedi boys clip North 78-63 as guards combine for 50
- Hockey: Bear girls lose to CDH 4-2
- Basketball: Bear girls stymie Mustangs 46-30
- Cool cats on the ice
- White Bear Lake Police Reports
Most Popular
Articles
- Lino Lakes City Council denies deck variance
- Shoreview Mayor gives State of the City address
- Neighbors flock into action to save swan
- For the love of white bears: Father/son team develop innovative polar bear trackers
- Mother and sons collect items for children
- Washington County Sheriff’s Reports
- HUGO POLICE REPORTS
- Ramsey County Sheriff’s Reports
- Ephesians 2nd phase introduced
- Washington County Sheriff’s Reports
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Jan 27
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.