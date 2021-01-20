Wet snowflakes continued to fall as Ann Vaughn and Dena May put the finishing touches on the snow sculptures they built on the frozen surface of White Bear Lake. The wet snow that fell late last week was just the right consistency for the construction of the interconnected sculptures the creators titled “Snow Kat and Kitten.” 

