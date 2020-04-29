Area residents are adapting and coping with some of the life changes required by the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic in a variety of ways. Following school closures, a number of teacher parades have been conducted in the White Bear Lake area, including a parade of Lincoln Elementary teachers through neighborhoods in White Bear Lake Thursday, April 23.  — Photos by Paul Dols

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.