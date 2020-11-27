Symbolic gifts of gratitude were placed at the Osilas Labyrinth prior to a closing ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 19. Visitors were encouraged to visit and walk the labyrinth in the days leading up to the ceremony. A physically distanced audience attended the ceremony, which featured personal recollections and readings.
The labyrinth will be dismantled and re-purposed by volunteers to make room for the arts center expansion. A new, wheelchair accessible labyrinth is planned for the site of the expanded arts center.
