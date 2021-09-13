A flyover in commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, featuring a vintage fighter jet and WWII era airplanes coincided with the Shortest Marathon fundraising event in White Bear Lake. Earlier in the morning, residents may have heard the distinctive crackle of F-16 fighter jets from the Minnesota Air National Guard's 148th Fighter Wing on their way to a flyover at the state capitol.
Latest News
- Commemorative 9/11 flyover
- Football: Mahtomedi rallies to clip Cretin-DH 23-20
- Football: Two defensive TD’s not enough as Cougars lose to No. 3 Knights 19-16
- Football: Bears cruise at Roseville 27-0
- Having fun getting reacquainted
- Remembering 9/11 20 years later
- 20th annual car show sees high turnout
- Cross country: Bears rest top 3, still place 2nd at Anoka
Most Popular
Articles
- Help or hinderance? The best time to take in your hummingbird feeders
- Stoplight planned for busy Hwy 61 intersection
- Ramsey County Sheriff Reports
- Changing tastes in watercraft are showcased on Minnesota lakes
- Circle Pines celebrates census victory
- 20th annual car show sees high turnout
- Washington County Sheriff Reports
- Remembering 9/11 20 years later
- Miracle of butterfly birth in Birchwood
- Frontline workers provide hand to hold throughout pandemic
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 13
-
Sep 14
-
Sep 15
-
Sep 15
-
Sep 15
-
Sep 15
Online Poll
Do you like this hot weather?
These hot temperatures will likely stick around for a while. Do you still enjoy the outdoors when it gets this hot, or do you prefer to stay indoors in the air conditioning?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.