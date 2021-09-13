A flyover in commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, featuring a vintage fighter jet and WWII era airplanes coincided with the Shortest Marathon fundraising event in White Bear Lake. Earlier in the morning, residents may have heard the distinctive crackle of F-16 fighter jets from the Minnesota Air National Guard's 148th Fighter Wing on their way to a flyover at the state capitol.

