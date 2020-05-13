Colorful graduation messages

Mahtomedi High School students were greeted with a colorful display of chalk messages created by parent volunteers when they arrived at the school to pick up their caps and gowns. Graduating seniors will be allowed in the high school to collect their cap and gown and place their handprint on the 2020 wall, one at at time following social distancing rules the week of May 11 – 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

 Paul Dols | Press Publications

