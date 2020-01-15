A sandwich making event, with guest Allan “The Sandwich Man” Law was held at Matoska International School in White Bear Lake Friday, Jan. 10. Law is the founder of the Love One Another organization that includes Youth Builder, Samaritans Outreach and 363 Days Food programs. He planned on distributing the more than 1,500 sandwiches volunteers made to those in need on the streets of Minneapolis. More information about the Love One Another organization can be found at mrdinc.org
featured
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.