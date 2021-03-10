Staying ahead of the melting ice, dozens of cleanup volunteers, using a variety of tools including sleds and hoes, originated at several different starting points around White Bear Lake. Event Co-Chair Jim Schuster reported that the numbers from this year’s haul were less than the 18 year average. This year 106 volunteers collected more than 300 pounds of trash. It was the 18th year of the Lake Cleanup Event.
