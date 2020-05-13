Family members gathered outside of Cerenity Care Center in White Bear Lake last week to celebrate the 69th Anniversary of Dolores and Jerry Flanagan, who were able to safely view the parade organized by their daughter Kathy from the windows of their apartment. The couple has known each other since high school.
