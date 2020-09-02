On Wednesday morning, Aug. 26, Mike Parenteau celebrated with the group of water skiing friends who, along with his wife Mary, helped him ski 100 consecutive days on White Bear Lake this season.
Latest News
- Tennis: Mahtomedi tops Sibley 7-0
- Tennis: Bears pull out 4-3 win over Cretin-DH
- Soccer: Bear girls thump Park 5-0
- Soccer: Bears lose to Park 1-0
- Celebrating 100 days of summer skiing
- Back to school
- Manna from feds: City spreading relief fund wealth
- More than just a day care: Local care provider builds community
Most Popular
Articles
- Death in Lino Lakes under investigation
- 1 charged with murder in Lino Lakes homicide
- Black Lives Matter protests head for suburbs
- More than just a day care: Local care provider builds community
- Community rallies to save Mel-O-Dee Stables
- ‘The boy who lived’: Local boy remembered for bravery, compassion, adventurous spirit
- Applecrest Orchards under new ownership
- White Bear Lake educators make plea for distance learning
- Tennis: Bears pull out 4-3 win over Cretin-DH
- Soccer: Centennial boys cruise 4-0 over Andover in opener
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 5
-
Sep 6
-
Sep 9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.