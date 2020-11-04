The White Bear Lake library was one of the early voting stations in Ramsey County prior to the general election on Tuesday Nov. 3. During the last day of early voting on Monday Nov. 2, a crowd of voters were lined up down at least two blocks along Second Street before being allowed into the facility in small groups, because of COVID-19 precautions that also included the use of masks and social distancing. As of Wednesday morning, Nov. 4, a winner had not been officially declared in the national presidential election. Votes were still being counted in key, closely contested states including Wisconsin, Michigan, Nevada, Arizona, Georgia and North Carolina.
