A new store selling earth-friendly home essentials and gifts has opened in downtown White Bear Lake. Bamboo Switch provides alternatives to everyday, single-use plastic products with items made of sustainable materials, such as bamboo straws & cutlery, facial rounds, dryer balls, loofahs and more. Bamboo Switch, located at 2186 Third Street, is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

