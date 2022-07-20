A White Bear Lake man, 31, has been charged with second degree DWI and for having a blood alcohol content greater than the .08 legal limit within two hours after consuming alcohol. He faces a jail term of up to one year and/or a maximum fine of $3,000 if convicted of the first offense and an additional year in jail and/or maximum fine of $3,000 if also convicted of the second offense.
At approximately 3:17 a.m. June 28, Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a report of a male slumped over in the front seat a grey Scion parked outside a liquor store in the 1100 block of County Road E. On arrival at the scene, deputies noted the vehicle parked crookedly and taking up two different parking spots. The male was still asleep in the front seat, the vehicle's tail and brake lights were still illuminated and the keys to the vehicle were still in the ignition.
After four attempts to wake him, deputies took the subject's statement that he had drunk four beers before driving. The subject had great difficulty performing any of the field sobriety tests and agreed to a preliminary breath test, which registered a .137 alcohol content. At jail, the subject's blood alcohol content registered .175 on the Datamaster breath test.
The subject had a prior DWI from 2021, which was used to enhance the charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.