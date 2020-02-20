Yogadevotion celebrates 20 years

Yogadevotion, located at 5499 Franklin Ave. in White Bear Lake, celebrated 20 years of faith-based yoga at Charleston Events Center in White Bear Lake on Feb. 9. 

Yogadevotion, located at 5499 Franklin Ave. in White Bear Lake, celebrated 20 years of faith-based yoga at Charleston Events Center in White Bear Lake on Feb. 9. Owner Pastor Cindy Senarighi, R.N., welcomed over 60 guests who participated in restorative yoga with a sound bath of singing bowls. Refreshments and giveaways followed. Yogadevotion LLC began in 1999 as an organic response to a deeply profound experience of God’s presence following a vinyasa yoga class. Upcoming events, trainings and classes can be found at Yogadevotion.com.

