White Bear Lake Police Department’s longstanding Chief of Police, Julie Swanson, has announced her retirement effective Aug. 25. Chief Swanson has served the WBLPD for 23 years, including as chief since 2014. Her prior roles include serving as a DARE Instructor, field training officer, school resource officer, sergeant and captain.
“The White Bear Lake Community has encapsulated every aspect of my life,” said Swanson of her hometown. “We all agree that this is a community like no other, and I have had the fortune to serve it in a capacity that I never envisioned I would as a 12-year-old moving to the area.”
