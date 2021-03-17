The White Bear Lake license bureau is now open at City Hall. Due to an extraordinary backlog statewide, people renewing driver's licenses must still have an appointment, but other services such as tab renewal, title transfers and DNR licenses are available for walk-ins, as before. The bureau is booked 90 days out for driver's license appointments. Note that the peacetime emergency for driver's license extensions is ending. All Minnesotans with licenses expiring between March 13, 2020 and Feb. 28, 2021 must renew by March 31. See drive.mn.gov for more. The 24-hour drop box will also remain outside City Hall. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 651-429-8525 or email office@whitebearlake.org with questions. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.